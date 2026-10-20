Kazakhstan wins first-ever para table tennis medals at Asian Para Games

Kazakhstani athletes Ardak Nurmagambetov and Ali Makhulbekov both claimed bronze medals at the Games.

Nurmagambetov secured a convincing 3-0 victory over India’s Sandeep Dangi to earn his place among the medalists.

Makhulbekov, meanwhile, lost 0-3 to Hong Kong’s Zhao Shuai in the semifinals but secured a bronze medal.

Photo cerdit: Kazakhstan's Sports and Physical Culture Committee

The results mark a historic milestone for Kazakhstan, as the country claimed its first medals in para table tennis at the Asian Para Games.

Earlier, Qazinform reported on the third day of the 5th Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Kazakhstan had boosted its medal count to 14 - three gold, five silver, and six bronze.