Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan sign agreement on Middle Corridor development

The document establishes a unified legal framework for the sustainable operation and comprehensive development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (the Middle Corridor) amid the transformation of global trade and logistics chains.

The agreement will enable the coordinated expansion of infrastructure capacity, eliminate bottlenecks along the railway, road, and port sections of the route, and facilitate joint development of the dredging fleet and maritime shipping in the Caspian Sea.

A key section of the document focuses on the large-scale digitalization of transportation, including the integration of information systems, the introduction of a “single window” principle, end-to-end cargo tracking, and the conclusion of a separate agreement on the mutual recognition of electronic digital signatures.

In addition, the agreement will significantly simplify administrative, border, and customs procedures through the introduction of advance information systems, minimizing inspections, and the mutual recognition of the status of authorized economic operators.

As it was reported, on October 14, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Baku for a working visit.

Today, the Head of State participated in the VII Summit of the Conference on Interaction in Confidence-Building Measures in Asia in Baku.

Addressing the Summit, Tokayev highlighted CICA’s special role in ensuring security in Asia and called for strengthening the international security system in Asia. He also suggested CICA states jointly shape Asia's digital future. He suggested CICA states jointly shape Asia's digital future. The President also proposed developing transport corridors and green energy in Central Asia and the South Caucasus and establishing a CICA partnership in human capital.

The Head of State held a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev. The leaders noted the positive momentum in trade and economic relations and reaffirmed their intention to increase bilateral trade turnover to 1 billion US dollars.

Tokayev and Aliyev launched a 380-kilometre fiber-optic communication line connecting Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan across the seabed of the Caspian Sea.