Kazakh, Turkish presidents hold briefing for mass media
The Head of State expressed his sincere gratitude to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and fraternal Turkish people for the invitation to pay an official visit to Türkiye and for the hospitality shown to the Kazakh delegation, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
" Every visit to a country with which we share common roots is of special significance for both nations. Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Republic of Türkiye is celebrating its centenary with historic achievements, confidently entering a new era,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
He emphasized that thanks to a balanced foreign policy of President Erdoğan, Türkiye is recognized worldwide as an authoritative and influential state. These achievements are based on unity, wisdom and steadfastness of the Turkish people, he pointed out.
“Our people sincerely respect President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the entire Turkish people. Kazakhstan warmly welcomes Türkiye’s achievements and wishes it a bright future,” stressed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
The President noted that the relations between the two countries had developed into an expanded strategic partnership and expressed confidence that the fruitful negotiations that had just concluded would bring the bilateral ties to a new level.
“ Today, we chaired the 5th meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council and discussed priority areas that will give new impetus to our cooperation. Important intergovernmental documents were signed in order to boost contacts in various sectors. Türkiye is one of our main strategic partners in the fields of trade, economy and investments. In this regard, special attention was given to the prospects for increasing mutual trade turnover. Last year, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $5 billion. In the future, we will significantly increase this figure, as we possess necessary potential to do so,” said the Head of State.