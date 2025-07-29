Kazakh, Turkish presidents hold briefing for mass media

" Every visit to a country with which we share common roots is of special significance for both nations. Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Republic of Türkiye is celebrating its centenary with historic achievements, confidently entering a new era,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He emphasized that thanks to a balanced foreign policy of President Erdoğan, Türkiye is recognized worldwide as an authoritative and influential state. These achievements are based on unity, wisdom and steadfastness of the Turkish people, he pointed out.

“Our people sincerely respect President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the entire Turkish people. Kazakhstan warmly welcomes Türkiye’s achievements and wishes it a bright future,” stressed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

The President noted that the relations between the two countries had developed into an expanded strategic partnership and expressed confidence that the fruitful negotiations that had just concluded would bring the bilateral ties to a new level.