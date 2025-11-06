President Tokayev bestows Dostyq Order on U.S. Senator Steve Daines

The Head of State described Senator Daines as a true friend of Kazakhstan and expressed gratitude for the Congressional Record of the U.S. Congress dedicated to Kazakhstan’s Republic Day, which reflects the long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries.

President Tokayev and Senator Daines exchanged views on priority areas of the bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their readiness to continue joint efforts to strengthen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States for the benefit of both nations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Tokayev announced his decision to award Senator Steve Daines the Order of Dostyk, 1st Degree, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and the United States.

As reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C., for an official visit. The Head of State will hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and participate in the C5+1 Summit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began his visit with a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other representatives of the Administration of President Donald Trump.

It was also reported that Kazakhstan and the United States have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of critical minerals. Later, President Tokayev met with the founders of Kazakh IT startups entering international markets.

On the same day, the Head of State met with members of the U.S. House of Representatives – Jimmy Panetta, Carol Miller, Bill Huizenga, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also received Chairman and CEO of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth.