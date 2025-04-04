Kazakh President ends working visit to Uzbekistan

Photo credit: Akorda

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov bit farewell to President Tokayev at the airport after a two-day working visit to Samarkand.

Earlier it was reported that the first CA-EU summit had kicked off in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.

It was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the Central Asia in the Face of Global Climate Challenges international conference, calling on Central Asia to join forces to address climate challenges.

As written before, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev landed in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, for the Central Asia-EU summit and the international conference Central Asia in the Face of Climate Change Challenges.

Earlier, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with European Council President António Costa, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso. The Kazakh and Uzbek leaders also held a meeting.