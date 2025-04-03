Kazakh, Uzbek leaders hold meeting in Samarkand

Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that he attaches utmost importance to the upcoming Central Asia-EU summit, voicing confidence that the event will boost the region’s dialogue with the EU.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Presidents of the two Central Asian countries commended their recent informal meeting in Almaty for reassessing the Kazakh-Uzbek relations and setting new directions of joint work.

The Heads of State highlighted the high dynamics of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, reiterating their readiness to expand bilateral relations.

Earlier, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with European Council President António Costa, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso.

As earlier reported, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev landed in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, for the Central Asia-EU summit and the international conference ‘Central Asia in the Face of Climate Change Challenges’.