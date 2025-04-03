Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Samarkand for Central Asia-EU summit

Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev landed in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, for the Central Asia-EU summit and the international conference ‘Central Asia in the Face of Climate Change Challenges'.

Photo credit: Akorda

According to the Akorda press service, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov greeted President Tokayev at the airport.

As the EU-Central Asia Summit is set to be held today in Samarkand, EU Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais shared his insights in an exclusive interview with Kazinform News Agency on regional cooperation, economic growth, and key trade developments.