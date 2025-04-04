First CA-EU Summit kicks off is Samarkand

Addressing those present Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed gratitude to European Council President António Costa, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Presidents of Central Asian countries for accepting the invitation to attend the summit.

Those attending are expected to debate the joint development of transport and logistics projects, partnership in strategic raw materials, and opportunities for implementing environmentally friendly and efficient energy sources.

As written before, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev landed on April 3 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, for the Central Asia-EU summit and the international conference Central Asia in the Face of Climate Change Challenges.

Earlier, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with European Council President António Costa, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso.