Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meeting with European Council President António Costa

The European Union is the largest trade partner and investor in the Kazakh economy, accounting for over 40% of FDI inflows in Kazakhstan.

In 2024, Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with the EU reached nearly 50 billion US dollars, which is 80% of the EU’s total trade with Central Asia.

Photo credit: Akorda

The meeting discussed all-round cooperation in different sectors of economy as well as highlighted the dynamic partnership between Kazakhstan and the EU built on mutual trust, strategic interest and long-term prospects.

As earlier reported, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev landed in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, for the Central Asia-EU summit and the international conference ‘Central Asia in the Face of Climate Change Challenges’.