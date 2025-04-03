EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meeting with European Council President António Costa

    18:14, 3 April 2025

    On Thursday, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met President of the European Council António Costa on the sidelines of the Central Asia-EU summit in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand, Akorda reports.

    President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The European Union is the largest trade partner and investor in the Kazakh economy, accounting for over 40% of FDI inflows in Kazakhstan.

    In 2024, Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with the EU reached nearly 50 billion US dollars, which is 80% of the EU’s total trade with Central Asia.

    President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The meeting discussed all-round cooperation in different sectors of economy as well as highlighted the dynamic partnership between Kazakhstan and the EU built on mutual trust, strategic interest and long-term prospects.

    As earlier reported, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev landed in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, for the Central Asia-EU summit and the international conference ‘Central Asia in the Face of Climate Change Challenges’.

