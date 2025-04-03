Kazakh President Tokayev, EC President Ursula von der Leyen hold talks in Samarkand

The side meeting of the Central Asia-EU summit focused on Kazakhstan-EU cooperation prospects in economy, digitalization and innovation, hailing the start of procedures for visa facilitation agreements.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that the European Union-Kazakhstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement remains the basis for multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU.

The Head of State announced the four priority areas of Kazakhstan for deepening cooperation with Europe, including energy, major infrastructure and industrial projects, transport and logistics network expansion as well as digital innovations, advance technologies and AI.

In turn, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed the importance of transport and logistics projects, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, as well as commended the discovery of a large rare earth metals deposit in Kazakhstan.

The interlocutors agreed on continued work within C5+EU dialogue as well as discussed the ongoing issues of regional and international agenda.

Earlier, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met President of the European Council António Costa in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.