Tokayev meets EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso

In 2024, the Government of Kazakhstan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development concluded agreements on financing 25 projects with total investments of 935 million US dollars.

During the meeting, Odile Renaud-Basso informed the Kazakh President on EBRD’s 2 billion euros ‘green’ transition program.

Photo credit: Akorda

On his part, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the EBRD President for the Bank’s support to enhance the banking sector of Kazakhstan.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on global financial trends.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

As earlier reported, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev landed in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, for the Central Asia-EU summit and the international conference ‘Central Asia in the Face of Climate Change Challenges’.