President Tokayev calls on CA to join forces to address climate challenges

The Kazakh leader said, ‘Central Asia’s warming almost twice as fast as the global average, affected by glacier melting, desertification and water shortage’.

Calling for concerted efforts from all countries of the region, President Tokayev highlighted the importance to link climate solutions with national strategies and establish a quality synergy for the region’s all-round development.

It’s necessary to strike a balance between economic growth and climate agenda, stated the Kazakh President.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan is making a great contribution to global efforts to support climate-vulnerable countries and made ‘green’ transition its strategic priority.

The Kazakh leader said Kazakhstan accounts for nearly 40% of global uranium productions, adding that almost 10% of the world’s electricity comes from nuclear power plants.

Kazakhstan is set to build its first nuclear power plant to reduce emissions and boost its energy security, said Tokayev.

The President of Kazakhstan highlighted the potential of rare earth elements in adopting clean technologies, saying, ‘Kazakhstan holds significant reserves of many critical raw materials as well as established a full production cycle’.

The Kazakh leader also revealed insights into Central Asia’s water challenges, saying that supply of water per person has dropped 30% in the past 20 years and that 70% of the region’s water resources are transboundary.

President Tokayev called on the international community for support in promoting water-saving technologies, smart irrigation and hydrological monitoring. ‘Kazakhstan advocates for creation of a Central Asian Water Energy Partnership,’ he said.

Tokayev also voiced Kazakhstan’s quest to restore and preserve biodiversity and endangered species inhabiting Central Asia, announcing his decision to establish the International Biodiversity Fund under the President in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with European Council President António Costa, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso. The Kazakh and Uzbek leaders also held a meeting.