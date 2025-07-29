Kazakh President calls on Türkiye to deepen partnership in investment, energy and agriculture

These projects span key sectors such as energy, construction, industry, agriculture, infrastructure, medicine, tourism and other important areas. The volume of Kazakhstani investments in Türkiye has exceeded 2.5 billion US dollars.

Being an open and reliable partner, Kazakhstan is always ready to support Turkish investors and invites Turkish companies to join large-scale long-term projects, he said.

“Excellent opportunities are opening up for strengthening transport and logistics links. We should make the most of the strategic location of our countries,” the Kazakh President emphasized.

According to him, approximately 85% of land cargo transported between Europe and China passes through Kazakhstan.

He pointed out the importance of development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route known as the Middle Corridor which “meets the interests of both countries.”

“Kazakhstan modernizes its railway, builds automobile roads and renovates infrastructure to boost shipping on the Caspian Sea. We invite Turkish investors to actively join these projects. Our government is ready to offer special preferences to Turkish businesses,” stated the President.

During the talks the sides noted the importance of interaction in energy sector.

“1.4 million tonnes of Kazakh oil are transported annually to Türkiye via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. We have discussed the possibility of increasing supply volumes and welcome Turkiye Petroleum's intention to operate in the Kazakh market. We are also interested in using investment opportunities of Turkish companies and their experience in diversifying energy sources and building power plants. We are ready to jointly implement large-scale projects,” the Head of State added.

Another important sector, according to the Kazakh President, is agriculture.

He highlighted that Kazakhstan significantly contributes to ensuring food security of Turkiye and touched upon the issues of grain export and other agricultural products.

In his speech, the President emphasized Kazakhstan's interest in using Turkish technologies, “since the country attaches great importance to the digitalization of agriculture, increasing labour productivity and developing the processing industry.”