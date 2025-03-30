EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstani Shaidorov wins silver at ISU World Figure Skating Championships

    10:38, 30 March 2025

    Leader of Kazakhstan’s figure skating team Mikhail Shaidororv won a silver medal at the 2025 World Figure Skating Championships held in Boston, the United States, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Shaidorov
    Photo credit: olympic.kz

    Shaidorov delivered a personal-best free skate, scoring 192.70 points. He skated for a total 287.47 score to finish second.

    Ilya Malinin from the US won the championship title for a second time in a row, scoring 318.56. Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama took home bronze.

    Recall that Kazakhstan’s Shaidorov was 3rd in SP at the World Figure Skating Championships in Boston.

    Sport Figure skating Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All