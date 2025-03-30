Kazakhstani Shaidorov wins silver at ISU World Figure Skating Championships

Shaidorov delivered a personal-best free skate, scoring 192.70 points. He skated for a total 287.47 score to finish second.

Ilya Malinin from the US won the championship title for a second time in a row, scoring 318.56. Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama took home bronze.

Recall that Kazakhstan’s Shaidorov was 3rd in SP at the World Figure Skating Championships in Boston.