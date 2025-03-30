Kazakhstani Shaidorov wins silver at ISU World Figure Skating Championships
10:38, 30 March 2025
Leader of Kazakhstan’s figure skating team Mikhail Shaidororv won a silver medal at the 2025 World Figure Skating Championships held in Boston, the United States, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Shaidorov delivered a personal-best free skate, scoring 192.70 points. He skated for a total 287.47 score to finish second.
Ilya Malinin from the US won the championship title for a second time in a row, scoring 318.56. Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama took home bronze.
Recall that Kazakhstan’s Shaidorov was 3rd in SP at the World Figure Skating Championships in Boston.