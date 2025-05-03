FC Kairat Almaty propels to UEFA Futsal Champions League final

For the Kazakh side, Alisson Neves scored twice—once in the 16th minute and again in the 36th—while goalkeeper Dennis Cavalcanti added another in the 39th. Cartagena responded with goals from Miguel Mellado in the 20th minute and Gabriel Motta, who scored a penalty in the final seconds. It’s worth noting that Cartagena came into the match as the clear favorite.

Kairat will face the winner of the other semifinal between Sporting CP and Illes Balears Palma.

Kairat has reached the UEFA Futsal Champions League final for the first time since 2019, when they narrowly lost 2–1 to Sporting in the title match.

As reported earlier, a new General Secretary of Kazakhstan Futsal Association has been appointed.