Kazakh Sultangali storms into World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships final

In the semi-final, Sultangali confidently defeated Georgian Amiran Shavadze with a score of 9:2.

Tomorrow evening, he will will vie for the gold medal against the winner of the match between Serbian Georgi Tibilov and Alisher Ganiev from Uzbekistan.

Photo credit: t.me/DRSQazaqstan

29-year-old Aidos Sultangali has previously earned two bronze medals at the World Championships in the men’s 60 kg category and is also a champion of the Asian Championships.