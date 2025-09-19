EN
    Kazakh Sultangali storms into World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships final

    22:35, 19 September 2025

    Kazakh wrestler Aidos Sultangali has reached the men’s 60kg final at the World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships ongoing in Zagreb, Croatia, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Tourism and Sport.

    Photo credit: t.me/DRSQazaqstan
    Photo credit: t.me/DRSQazaqstan

    In the semi-final, Sultangali confidently defeated Georgian Amiran Shavadze with a score of 9:2.

    Tomorrow evening, he will will vie for the gold medal against the winner of the match between Serbian Georgi Tibilov and Alisher Ganiev from Uzbekistan.

    Photo credit: t.me/DRSQazaqstan
    Photo credit: t.me/DRSQazaqstan

    29-year-old Aidos Sultangali has previously earned two bronze medals at the World Championships in the men’s 60 kg category and is also a champion of the Asian Championships.

    Sport Wrestling Kazakhstan Society
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
