Kazakh Sultangali storms into World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships final
22:35, 19 September 2025
Kazakh wrestler Aidos Sultangali has reached the men’s 60kg final at the World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships ongoing in Zagreb, Croatia, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Tourism and Sport.
In the semi-final, Sultangali confidently defeated Georgian Amiran Shavadze with a score of 9:2.
Tomorrow evening, he will will vie for the gold medal against the winner of the match between Serbian Georgi Tibilov and Alisher Ganiev from Uzbekistan.
29-year-old Aidos Sultangali has previously earned two bronze medals at the World Championships in the men’s 60 kg category and is also a champion of the Asian Championships.