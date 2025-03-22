Kazakhstani skier Anastassiya Gorodko claims bronze in moguls event at World Championships

Kazakhstan’s Gorodko successfully performed in the dual moguls event, defeating Kylie Kariotis of the U.S. in the bronze medal race.

The gold medal was claimed by Jaelin Kauf from the U.S., with Tess Johnson, also from the U.S., taking 2nd place.

This is the second time in her career that Anastasia Gorodko has reached the third step of the podium at the senior World Championships.

It's worth mentioning that this event is part of the Olympic program for the 2026 Winter Games.

As reported earlier, Anastassiya Gorodko and Pavel Kolmakov have finished 10th in the women’s and men’s mogul events respectively at the 2025 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in Engadin, Switzerland.