Kazakh actor wins International Heritage of the Future Award

Established in 2025 by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the award is presented to the cultural figures who have made a significant contribution to the revival of traditions, development of art, and promotion of national spiritual heritage.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Yerke­bulan Daiyrov from Kazakhstan became the winner of the International Heritage of the Future Award in the category of ‘Theater and Cinema.’

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying a state visit to Uzbekistan at the invitation of Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The Kazakh and Uzbek leaders held talks in Tashkent.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev addressed the II meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council. The presidents took part via videoconference in a ceremony of launching joint projects of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev presented Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Uzbekistan’s highest state award.

Here is the list of key agreements signed as part of the Kazakh President's state visit to Uzbekistan.

Later, the leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan held a joint briefing for mass media.