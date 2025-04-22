EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sees off Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at Turkistan Airport

    16:24, 22 April 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev saw off the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, at the Airport of Turkistan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived in Kazakhstan on April 21. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi, Ethnoaul, and Turkistan visit centre.

    Besides, the President of Kazakhstan and the Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty visited SPK Turkistan Industrial Park.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also had an informal meeting in Turkistan.

    As it was reported, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan strengthen partnership in gas and transport sectors.

    Kazakhstan Turkmenistan Politics President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
