Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sees off Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at Turkistan Airport
16:24, 22 April 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev saw off the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, at the Airport of Turkistan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived in Kazakhstan on April 21. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi, Ethnoaul, and Turkistan visit centre.
Besides, the President of Kazakhstan and the Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty visited SPK Turkistan Industrial Park.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also had an informal meeting in Turkistan.
As it was reported, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan strengthen partnership in gas and transport sectors.