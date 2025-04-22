Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sees off Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at Turkistan Airport

Photo credit: Akorda

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived in Kazakhstan on April 21. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi, Ethnoaul, and Turkistan visit centre.

Besides, the President of Kazakhstan and the Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty visited SPK Turkistan Industrial Park.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also had an informal meeting in Turkistan.

As it was reported, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan strengthen partnership in gas and transport sectors.