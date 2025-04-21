Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visit Ethnoaul complex in Turkistan
President of Kazakhstan and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan have visited Ethnoaul, national and cultural complex located in the territory of Azret-Sultan reserve in Turkistan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov walked around the local bazaar, where various types of grain crops, national cuisine, works of masters of such folk crafts as wood processing, weaving, felting, pottery and jewelry were displayed.
The program of the visit continued with a theatrical performance devoted to Kazakh traditions and rituals, and demonstration of the skills of Tazy dogs and the birds of prey.
Earlier, Tokayev and Berdimuhamedov visited Khoja Ahmed Yassawi Mausoleum.