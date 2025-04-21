Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visit Ethnoaul complex in Turkistan

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov walked around the local bazaar, where various types of grain crops, national cuisine, works of masters of such folk crafts as wood processing, weaving, felting, pottery and jewelry were displayed.

Photo credit: Akorda

The program of the visit continued with a theatrical performance devoted to Kazakh traditions and rituals, and demonstration of the skills of Tazy dogs and the birds of prey.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Tokayev and Berdimuhamedov visited Khoja Ahmed Yassawi Mausoleum.