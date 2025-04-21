EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visit Ethnoaul complex in Turkistan

    19:24, 21 April 2025

    President of Kazakhstan and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan have visited Ethnoaul,  national and cultural complex located in the territory of Azret-Sultan reserve in Turkistan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov walked around the local bazaar, where various types of grain crops, national cuisine, works of masters of such folk crafts as wood processing, weaving, felting, pottery and jewelry were displayed.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The program of the visit continued with a theatrical performance devoted to Kazakh traditions and rituals, and demonstration of the skills of Tazy dogs and the birds of prey.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier,  Tokayev and Berdimuhamedov visited Khoja Ahmed Yassawi Mausoleum.

     

    Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Politics Turkistan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
