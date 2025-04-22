EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan set to cement gas and transport cooperation

    14:05, 22 April 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held informal talks, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The parties emphasized expanding partnership in gas sector, in particular, Kazakhstan’s participation in the project on the development of the Galkynysh deposit jointly with foreign partners.

    The Head of State noted the significant potential of the Torghundi-Herat-Kandahar-Spin-Buldak railway construction project to ensure diversification of transport routes and expansion of export markets. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev prioritized the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway and the Turkmenbashi-Garabogaz-border of Kazakhstan highway under construction for the development of the North-South transit potential.

    Besides, the sides debated cooperation in spheres such as education and digitalization.

    Kazakhstan expressed readiness to render all-around support to Turkmenistan in the digitalization of state services and raising IT specialists skills.

    Earlier, it was reported that the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, arrived in Kazakhstan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov are expected to hold an informal meeting in Turkistan.

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Turkmenistan Central Asia Foreign policy Politics Energy Transport
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All