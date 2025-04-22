Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan set to cement gas and transport cooperation

The parties emphasized expanding partnership in gas sector, in particular, Kazakhstan’s participation in the project on the development of the Galkynysh deposit jointly with foreign partners.

The Head of State noted the significant potential of the Torghundi-Herat-Kandahar-Spin-Buldak railway construction project to ensure diversification of transport routes and expansion of export markets. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev prioritized the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway and the Turkmenbashi-Garabogaz-border of Kazakhstan highway under construction for the development of the North-South transit potential.

Besides, the sides debated cooperation in spheres such as education and digitalization.

Kazakhstan expressed readiness to render all-around support to Turkmenistan in the digitalization of state services and raising IT specialists skills.

Earlier, it was reported that the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, arrived in Kazakhstan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov are expected to hold an informal meeting in Turkistan.