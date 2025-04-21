EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    President of Kazakhstan, Chairman of Turkmenistan's Halk Maslahaty survey Turkistan visit centre

    20:27, 21 April 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, have surveyed the Turkistan visit centre, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The high guests were informed about the projects of development and landscaping the territory of Kultobe ancient town, the course of museumification of the historical site, where archeological excavations were conducted on an area of 27 hectares.

    Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The guests were also presented the Concept of the Center of Artisans, whose opening is scheduled for the nearest time. The workshops of artisans, national gastronomic centers, a bazaar and hotels will be located here.

    Turkistan
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Turkistan
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Turkistan
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    On March 25, by a decision of the World Craft Council, Turkistan obtained the status of the World Craft City.

    Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited Ethnoaul complex and Khoja Ahmed Yassawi Mausoleum  in Turkistan.

     

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan Turkmenistan Politics Turkistan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All