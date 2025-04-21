President of Kazakhstan, Chairman of Turkmenistan's Halk Maslahaty survey Turkistan visit centre
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, have surveyed the Turkistan visit centre, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The high guests were informed about the projects of development and landscaping the territory of Kultobe ancient town, the course of museumification of the historical site, where archeological excavations were conducted on an area of 27 hectares.
The guests were also presented the Concept of the Center of Artisans, whose opening is scheduled for the nearest time. The workshops of artisans, national gastronomic centers, a bazaar and hotels will be located here.
On March 25, by a decision of the World Craft Council, Turkistan obtained the status of the World Craft City.
Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited Ethnoaul complex and Khoja Ahmed Yassawi Mausoleum in Turkistan.