Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrives in Turkistan
15:57, 21 April 2025
Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has arrived in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the high guest at the Airport of Turkistan.
During the visit, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is expected to participate in an informal meeting and visit a number of facilities of the city.
Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov are set to hold an informal meeting in Turkistan on April 21-22, 2025.