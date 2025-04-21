Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrives in Turkistan

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the high guest at the Airport of Turkistan.

Photo credit: Akorda

During the visit, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is expected to participate in an informal meeting and visit a number of facilities of the city.

Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov are set to hold an informal meeting in Turkistan on April 21-22, 2025.