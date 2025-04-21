EN
    Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrives in Turkistan

    15:57, 21 April 2025

    Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has arrived in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the high guest at the Airport of Turkistan.

    Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the visit, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is expected to participate in an informal meeting and visit a number of facilities of the city.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov are set to hold an informal meeting in Turkistan on April 21-22, 2025.

