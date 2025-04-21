EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visit Khoja Ahmed Yassawi Mausoleum

    17:50, 21 April 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov have visited one of the greatest spiritual and historical-cultural shrines of the Turkic world – the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    The Khoja Ahmed Yassawi Mausoleum has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

    The high guests honored the memory of outstanding thinker and got familiarized themselves with the restoration and scientific-research works being conducted in the Mausoleum.

    Earlier it was reported that the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, arrived in Kazakhstan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov are expected to hold an informal meeting in Turkistan.

