Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visit Khoja Ahmed Yassawi Mausoleum

The Khoja Ahmed Yassawi Mausoleum has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The high guests honored the memory of outstanding thinker and got familiarized themselves with the restoration and scientific-research works being conducted in the Mausoleum.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier it was reported that the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, arrived in Kazakhstan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov are expected to hold an informal meeting in Turkistan.