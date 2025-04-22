Kazakh President, Chairman of Turkmenistan's Halk Maslahaty visit Industrial Park in Turkistan

Six investment projects worth a total of 36.5 billion tenge are being implemented here. Rain and drip irrigation systems, agricultural tractors, furniture for schools, healthcare facilities and offices, interior doors and industrial refrigerators are produced at the Industrial Park.

Photo credit: Akorda

112 facilities are set to be built on an area of 70 hectares and 13 new projects worth 39.7 billion tenge will be launched as part of the next stage of the Industrial Park's development.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov surveyed an exhibition of Kazakhstani producers representing space industry, machine-building, metallurgy, construction sector, light, food and chemical industries.

Photo credit: Akorda

Automobiles, agricultural vehicles and household appliances, medical equipment, industrial batteries, furniture, textile, clothes and other high-value added products are showcased at the exhibition.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held an informal meeting in Turkistan.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived in Kazakhstan on April 21. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi, Ethnoaul, and Turkistan visit centre.