Group photo of Central Asia–U.S. Summit participants published

The photo, taken on November 6 at the White House in Washington, D.C., features the Presidents of the Central Asian countries and the United States.

The Kazakh President attended the Central Asia–U.S. Summit at White House. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for organizing the C5+1 summit, highlighting it as the beginning of a new era of cooperation between Central Asia and the United States.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and U.S. President Donald Trump held talks at the White House. The two leaders welcomed the signing of commercial agreements worth over 17 billion US dollars between Kazakhstan and the United States during the visit. The meeting featured a thorough exchange of views on a broad range of issues on the bilateral agenda, with both sides outlining prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation.

It should be noted that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began his visit with a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other representatives of the Administration of President Donald Trump.

Kazakhstan and the United States signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of critical minerals.

On the same day, the Head of State met with members of the U.S. House of Representatives – Jimmy Panetta, Carol Miller, Bill Huizenga, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also received Chairman and CEO of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth, as well as held talks with Senator Steve Daines of the U.S. Republican Party, and Csaba Lejko, President for CIS and Central Asia at John Deere.