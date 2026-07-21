CEC accredits 10 more international observers for Qurultay deputy elections

At a meeting of the CEC, Deputy Chairman Mukhtar Yerman said the commission had received documents for the accreditation of another group of international observers.

"They include representatives from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Uzbekistan. After reviewing the documents submitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the CEC prepared a draft resolution on their accreditation," Yerman said.

He added that the accreditation process for international observers is ongoing.

"With today's decision, the total number of accredited international observers has reached 86," the CEC deputy chairman said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the CEC had registered the lists of candidates submitted by the Baytaq Green Party, the Adilet Party, the People's Party of Kazakhstan and the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan for the upcoming Qurultay elections.

On July 1, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed that elections to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan would be held on August 23, 2026. The Central Election Commission approved the calendar plan for the preparation and conduct of the elections, as well as the list of political parties eligible to participate in the elections.