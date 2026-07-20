CEC registers Baytaq Party's list for Qurultay elections

Commission member Azamat Aimanakumov said during a meeting on Monday that the party submitted a list of 47 candidates.

He said the documents submitted by the party have been reviewed and checked for compliance with the Constitution and the Constitutional Law on Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"Following the review, it was established that all candidates on the party list have met the requirements of the Constitution and the Constitutional Law on Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan," Aimanakumov said.

He noted that the party list complies with the quota established by law. The list includes 18 candidates representing women, youth, and persons with disabilities, accounting for 38.13% of the total number of candidates.

The party, he added, has met the legal requirement for mandatory representation of these groups.

Earlier, the Central Election Commission registered the People's Party of Kazakhstan's list of 72 candidates for the upcoming Qurultay elections