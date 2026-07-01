Kazakhstan sets date for Qurultay elections
14:19, 1 July 2026
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on setting elections to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan on August 23, 2026, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
According to Subitem 3, Article 46 and Item 1, Article 95 of the Constitution of Kazakhstan, elections of the Qurultay deputies will take place on August 23, 2026.
The Central Election Commission is tasked with organizing preparations and conducting the elections.
The Government, mayors and governors of the capital, regions, and cities of republican significance must ensure organizational, technical, and financial support of the Qurultay elections.
The decree takes effect immediately upon publication.