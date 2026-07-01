Kazakhstan sets date for Qurultay elections

According to Subitem 3, Article 46 and Item 1, Article 95 of the Constitution of Kazakhstan, elections of the Qurultay deputies will take place on August 23, 2026.

The Central Election Commission is tasked with organizing preparations and conducting the elections.

The Government, mayors and governors of the capital, regions, and cities of republican significance must ensure organizational, technical, and financial support of the Qurultay elections.

The decree takes effect immediately upon publication.