Kazakhstan's CEC approves Qurultay election calendar

The election calendar was presented by CEC Deputy Chairman Mukhtar Yerman.

According to the approved calendar, the nomination of party lists will begin on July 2 and conclude at 6:00 p.m. on July 13.

Registration of party lists will remain open until 6:00 p.m. on July 23.

By July 11, the CEC will publish the composition and addresses of territorial election commissions.

By July 16, the composition of precinct election commissions, as well as information on the boundaries of polling stations and the locations of election commissions, will be made public.

The official election campaign will begin at 6:01 p.m. on July 23 and end at 12:00 a.m. on August 22.

Starting August 2, precinct election commissions will begin accepting voter lists. From August 7, citizens will be able to review their information on the voter rolls and request corrections if necessary.

August 22 will be observed as the official day of silence.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had signed a decree on setting elections to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan on August 23, 2026.