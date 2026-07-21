CEC registers Adilet Party list for Qurultay elections

At a meeting of the CEC, Deputy Chairman Mukhtar Yerman said that on July 30, 2026, the party submitted documents for registration of the party list of candidates.

"The party submitted documents required by the Constitutional Law "On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan,” including the supreme governing body’s decision to nominate a party list, written consent from the nominees to be included on the party list, the candidates’ biographical information, copies of identity documents, and declarations of assets and liabilities,” Mukhtar Yerman said.

The party list includes 186 candidates, representing all regions of the country, various professional spheres and public areas.

86% of the candidates of the party list are first-time candidates who have never previously served as lawmakers.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Central Election Commission had registered the Baytaq Green Party's list of candidates for upcoming Qurultay elections.

On July 1, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed that elections to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan would be held on August 23, 2026. The Central Election Commission approved the calendar plan for the preparation and conduct of the elections, as well as the list of political parties eligible to participate in the elections.