CEC registers People's Party list for Qurultay deputy elections

Speaking at a CEC meeting, commission member Assel Zhanabilova said the party's nomination documents had been reviewed and found to comply with the requirements of the Constitution and the law “On elections.”

She said all candidates met the legal requirements, including Kazakh citizenship, at least 10 years of permanent residence in the country and a minimum age of 25. The party list also complies with the quota requirements set out in the legislation.

The People's Party of Kazakhstan is exempt from paying the election registration fee after securing more than 5% of the vote in the previous elections.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that CEC had registered the Akzhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan for Qurultay deputy elections.