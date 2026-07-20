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    CEC registers People's Party list for Qurultay deputy elections

    13:35, 20 July 2026

    Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has registered the People's Party of Kazakhstan's list of 72 candidates for the upcoming Qurultay (Parliament) elections, Qazinform News Agency reports. 

    CEC registers People's Party list for Qurultay deputy elections
    Photo credit: Adil Nurtazin/Qazinform News Agency

    Speaking at a CEC meeting, commission member Assel Zhanabilova said the party's nomination documents had been reviewed and found to comply with the requirements of the Constitution and the law “On elections.”

    She said all candidates met the legal requirements, including Kazakh citizenship, at least 10 years of permanent residence in the country and a minimum age of 25. The party list also complies with the quota requirements set out in the legislation.

    The People's Party of Kazakhstan is exempt from paying the election registration fee after securing more than 5% of the vote in the previous elections.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that CEC had registered the Akzhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan for Qurultay deputy elections.

    Elections Political parties Kazakhstan Parliament (Qurultay)
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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