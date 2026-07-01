Seven parties to contest seats in first-ever Qurultay elections

The relevant resolutions were unanimously adopted during a CEC meeting.

Seven political parties have been approved to take part in the elections, including Adilet Party, Auyl Party, Ak Zhol Democratic Party, Nationwide Social Democratic Party (NSDP), Baytaq Green Party of Kazakhstan, People's Party of Kazakhstan (PPK), and Respublica Party.

CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov also announced that the AMANAT Party has withdrawn from the elections.

The Central Election Commission has received an official letter from the AMANAT Party confirming its decision not to participate in the Qurultay deputy elections. The request is under review, said Abdirov.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission (CEC) approved the calendar plan for the preparation and conduct of elections to the Qurultay, set to take place on August 23, 2026.