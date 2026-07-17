CEC registers Ak Zhol party for Qurultay deputy elections

According to Lyazzat Suindik, the party submitted a full package of documents to the CEC, including the party list, candidates’ applications to run for the seats in the Qurultay, biographical information, documents confirming their party membership, as well as declarations of assets and liabilities.

She said the Central Election Commission together with the state authorities, had verified the candidates’ compliance with the requirements of the Constitution and the law “On elections.”

“The Ak Zhol Party has submitted a party list which includes 63 candidates. All persons included in the list meet all the requirements of the Constitution and the Law “On Elections,” she noted.

She said the list includes 22 women, youth, and persons with disabilities, which constitutes 34.9% of the total number of candidates and exceeds the 30% quota set by the law.

She reminded that those parties which secured more than 5% of the vote in the 2023 elections to the Majilis of the Parliament are exempt from paying the election fee. At the 2023 elections, the Ak Akzhol Party gained 8.41% of the votes.

Following the meeting, the Central Election Commission adopted a decision to register the list of candidates from the Ak Zhol Party to participate in the election of deputies to the Qurultay.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Central Election Commission had registered the list of candidates from the Respublica party and the Nationwide Social Democratic Party for Aug 23 Qurultay deputy elections.