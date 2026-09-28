Caspian Sea tragedy: Karin holds meeting to coordinate efforts of government agencies, public organizations

“In connection with the tragic incident in Mangystau, we have discussed the implementation of measures and decisions being taken at the state level, public information and awareness efforts, and other important issues,” Karin wrote on a social media platform.

According to him, particular attention was also paid to ensuring coordinated efforts by government agencies and public organizations.

As it was reported, on 24 September, during the Khazar Qorgany - 2026 military drills in Kazakhstan’s sector of the Caspian Sea, 17 servicemen were swept out to sea. 14 of them died, while three survived. September 25 was declared a national day of mourning in Kazakhstan. Read more about the tragedy in a Qazinform News Agency review.

On September 26, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to establish a commission for a comprehensive inspection of the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan.

On September 27, by a decree of the Head of State, Dauren Kossanov was relieved of his duties of the Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State signed a decree to appoint Aidos Myrzakhmetov as Kazakhstan's Defense Minister.

By a decree of the Head of State, for courage and dedication demonstrated in the performance of military duty, servicemen who lost their lives during military exercises in the Mangystau region have been posthumously awarded state decorations.

Three servicemen who survived the September 24 tragedy on the Caspian Sea have been awarded the Erligi Ushin (For Courage) medal.

On the same day, President – Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, chaired a meeting with the senior officials of the country’s defense ministry. Tokayev blamed officers' unprofessionalism for the tragedy. The Security Council Office, jointly with the Defense Ministry, was instructed to submit a military reform plan within ten days.