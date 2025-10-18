Astana hosts concert marking 80th anniversary of the United Nations

In her opening remarks, UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Sarangoo Radnaaragchaa emphasized the importance of unity in the face of today’s complex global landscape.

“The need for cooperation is greater than ever. We need more of the United Nations, not less. As the UN Secretary-General said, international cooperation is not naive, it is pragmatic. No country can stop a pandemic alone, and no army can hold rising temperatures. The United Nations remains a force for peace, a guardian of international law, a catalyst for sustainable development, and a lighthouse for human rights. Today's challenges should not overshadow the progress that the world has made with UN support, from decolonization and the advancement of human rights to the eradication of smallpox,” she said.

She noted that while the UN must continue evolving to meet new challenges, its mission remains rooted in promoting peace and sustainable development. Radnaaragchaa praised Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, describing it as one “centered on peace, cooperation, and development,” and commended the country’s contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Together we have made meaningful progress in health, education, social protection, environmental sustainability, economic development, agriculture, and women's empowerment, among many other areas. The collaboration is rooted in shared values and mutual respect,” she added, expressing gratitude for the strong partnership between the UN and Kazakhstan.

Phоtо credit: Diana Bizhanova/ Kazinform

Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yerzhan Ashikbayev also addressed the audience, highlighting both the UN’s global impact and Kazakhstan’s close cooperation with the organization.

“Over the past eight decades, the United Nations has played an indispensable role in maintaining peace and security, advancing human rights, promoting sustainable development, and providing a platform for dialogue and solidarity among nations,” he said. “The United Nations remains today a symbol of hope for billions around the globe. As emphasized by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the United Nations stands as an indispensable and irreplaceable pillar of a just and stable international order.”

Ashikbayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to the UN Charter and to promoting multilateralism, peace, and inclusive growth. He noted that Kazakhstan aligns its national strategies with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, prioritizing innovation, digitalization, and regional connectivity.

“Since gaining independence, Kazakhstan has consistently upheld the core principles of the UN Charter—respect for sovereignty, peaceful settlement of disputes, human rights, and sustainable development. Astana is proud to be an active contributor to global dialogues, whether in nuclear disarmament, climate resilience, interfaith dialogue, or regional cooperation. We firmly believe in the enduring value of the UN Charter and support efforts to reform and revitalize the organization to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world. For Kazakhstan, the United Nations is more than an institution. It’s a strategic partner, a compass, a platform where we work together to shape solutions for humanity's most pressing challenges,” he said.

Phоtо credit: Diana Bizhanova/ Kazinform

UN ambassadors gave additional keynote addresses on the evening's four main themes: People: Skender Syla, WHO Representative in Kazakhstan; Prosperity: Chinwe Ogbonna, UNFPA Country Representative; Partnership: Serhan Aktoprak, IOM Representative; and Planet: Katarzyna Wawiernia, UNDP Resident Representative. A commemorative postage stamp was also unveiled during the event.

A number of musical compositions representing the UN's accomplishments and values were included in the concert program, along with cinematic clips that enhanced the audience's emotional connection. The selection featured works by Coldplay (Viva la Vida), Hans Zimmer (Cornfield Chase), Adele (Love in the Dark), Joe Hisaishi (One Summer’s Day, Merry-Go-Round of Life), Max Richter (Spring 1, Recomposed Vivaldi: Four Seasons), John Williams (Harry in Winter), Nurgisa Tendiyev (Makhambet), Gaziza Zhubanova (Festive Overture), and Ludovico Einaudi (Divenire).

Phоtо credit: Diana Bizhanova/ Kazinform

The concert was conducted by Yernar Nurtazin and performed by the Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev Academic Symphony Orchestra, offering an evening that celebrated not only the UN’s 80-year journey but also the spirit of global solidarity and peace.

Earlier, Kazakhstan unveiled a commemorative postage stamp in Astana to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.