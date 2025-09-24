Kazakhstan will continue to serve as a bridge-builder and peacemaker, Tokayev concludes at UNGA

He recalled major steps taken in recent years, including the introduction of a single seven-year presidential term and plans for a single-chamber Parliament. Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to the formula of a strong President, influential Parliament, and accountable Government, stressing that “law and order must prevail” as the basis for reforms.

The president also addressed Kazakhstan’s economic performance and strategy. With growth expected to exceed 6% this year, Tokayev emphasized resilience and sustainability while outlining the country’s four-pillar energy model based on oil and gas, coal, uranium, and critical minerals.

He noted the difficulty many resource-rich states face in adapting to the green agenda.

“Climate change and the green agenda cannot be accepted by all countries that have huge deposits like coal, which nowadays can be cleaned up by advanced technologies,” he said.

For this reason, Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s pledge to decarbonize within 35 years, stressing that renewable energy alone cannot solve global energy challenges.

Agriculture and connectivity were also presented as key drivers of Kazakhstan’s global economic integration. Tokayev pointed to the country’s grain export capacity of 12 million tons and its expanding role in international markets, supported by enhanced transport infrastructure and diversified trade partnerships.

Concluding his address, Tokayev underscored Kazakhstan’s dual commitment to domestic reform and global cooperation. He reaffirmed that Kazakhstan will continue to act as a bridge-builder and peace-maker, prioritizing balance over domination, dialogue over confrontation, and peace over war.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described AI as a “major breakthrough that can be a true engine of human progress.”