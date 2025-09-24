Tokayev advocates urgent climate action, announces new environmental initiatives

“Last year was the hottest year in human history and Central Asia is warming at twice the global rate. The melting of glaciers in the Alatau mountains is accelerating, multiplying threats to water and food security for millions,” he warned.

Tokayev drew attention to Kazakhstan’s own environmental experiences, including lessons from the Aral Sea. He noted that Kazakhstan’s long-standing efforts have helped preserve its northern part, and as current chair of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, the country will continue to play an active role in addressing this shared challenge.

Photo credit: Akorda

He also highlighted the shrinking Caspian Sea, stressing its global implications.

“We call for urgent steps to preserve the Caspian water resources with our partners across the region and the wider international community,” he said.

Tokayev emphasized the importance of stronger coordination, investment, and sustainable solutions to prevent future water crises. He reminded delegates that Kazakhstan co-organized the One Water Summit with France, Saudi Arabia, and the World Bank, and announced that Astana will host a Regional Ecological Summit next April in partnership with the UN and other organizations.

Beyond international cooperation, Tokayev pointed to Kazakhstan’s domestic initiatives, including the nationwide “Clean Kazakhstan” campaign, which mobilizes millions of volunteers in clean-up efforts, waste reduction, and eco-education.

He linked this to broader global efforts, noting that Kazakhstan’s initiative led the UN to declare 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development.

Tokayev also proposed a new international step to foster ecological awareness.

“In this spirit, I propose that the General Assembly adopt a resolution proclaiming April 22 as the International Day of Greening the Planet,” he told delegates.

