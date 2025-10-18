EN
    Kazakhstan unveils postage stamp to mark 80th anniversary of UN

    08:32, 18 October 2025

    Kazakhstan unveiled a commemorative postage stamp in Astana to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Jibek Joly TV Channel.

    Kazakhstan unveils commemorative postage stamp to celebrate 80th anniversary of UN
    Video screenshot

    The presentation ceremony, held in the Kazakh capital, drew international attention. First Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzhan Ashikbayev, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Sarangoo Radnaaragchaa, and diplomats from various countries attended the event.

    The stamp was a collaboration between Kazakh artists and UN specialists. One of them is Kazakh artist Karlygash Ismagulova. She briefed on the creative process, explaining how long it took to finalize the design and what elements reflect Kazakhstan’s cultural identity.

    Notably, during the 87th AIPS Congress, Kazakhstan presented the postage stamp honoring 100 years of AIPS as well as its campaign Born Bold.

