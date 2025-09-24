Tokayev showcases Kazakhstan’s economic openness and regional leadership at UNGA

Tokayev began by warning about the global decline in investment flows.

“We observe a growing fragmentation and political bias of investment flows. As a result, global FDI fell to $1.5 trillion last year,” he said.

He noted that Kazakhstan has secured more than $400 billion in foreign direct investment since independence, which he credited to its firm adherence to market openness.

Highlighting Kazakhstan’s geographic advantage, Tokayev described the country as a vital transit hub connecting Asia and Europe. He pointed out that Kazakhstan handles 80% of all overland transit between the two continents and is investing tens of billions of dollars into transport and logistics infrastructure.

“By 2029, we plan to build 5 thousand kilometers of new railway lines,” he added, noting Kazakhstan’s active role in major initiatives such as the Belt and Road, North-South, and Trans-Caspian corridors.

The president also placed strong emphasis on sustainable development.

“Kazakhstan has made the Sustainable Development Goals a core pillar of its national agenda, integrating their targets into state planning and budgeting. With the support of the UN Secretary-General and partner-states, Kazakhstan now hosts the new United Nations Regional Centre for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty,” he added.

On Afghanistan, Tokayev underlined that stability depends on inclusive development.

“Kazakhstan believes that inclusive development in Afghanistan is a basis for long-term regional peace and stability,” he said, citing Kazakhstan’s ongoing support through humanitarian aid, trade, food security, and infrastructure projects.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Tokayev urged diplomacy over force in Ukraine, Gaza, and beyond.