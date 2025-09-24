EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Tokayev offers Kazakhstan as platform for nuclear disarmament talks at UNGA

    00:50, 24 September 2025

    President Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s readiness to take practical steps toward building global peace, starting with nuclear non-proliferation and biological security, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    P
    Screenshot

    He proposed that Astana could serve as a platform for new discussions on disarmament.

    “Kazakhstan is ready to host a new dialogue on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. We can focus on informal inclusive exchanges that reinforce the NPT and support progress toward the CTBT,” he stated.

    He further called for advancing Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish an International Agency for Biological Safety and Security.

    Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that President Tokayev stressed that for the UN to remain credible in the 21st century, member states must move beyond rhetoric and take practical steps to ensure lasting peace and security.

    President of Kazakhstan UN Foreign policy
    Aisultan
    Arman Aisultan
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All