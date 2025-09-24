Tokayev offers Kazakhstan as platform for nuclear disarmament talks at UNGA

He proposed that Astana could serve as a platform for new discussions on disarmament.

“Kazakhstan is ready to host a new dialogue on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. We can focus on informal inclusive exchanges that reinforce the NPT and support progress toward the CTBT,” he stated.

He further called for advancing Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish an International Agency for Biological Safety and Security.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that President Tokayev stressed that for the UN to remain credible in the 21st century, member states must move beyond rhetoric and take practical steps to ensure lasting peace and security.