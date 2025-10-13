Yerzhan Ashikbayev named 1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan

In 1998, Ashikbayev graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University with a BA degree in International Relations, and in 2012, he graduated with a Master's degree in Public Administration from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Before his appointment as the Ambassador to the United States, Yerzhan Ashikbayev served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, he held the position of Deputy Head of the Prime Minister's Office - Official Representative of the Government of Kazakhstan since 2012.

In 2012-2013, Mr. Yerzhan Ashikbayev previously served as Chief of the Foreign Policy Centre of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

He speaks Russian, English, Turkish and French.

Earlier, it was reported Akan Rakhmetullin was relieved of his duties as the 1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.