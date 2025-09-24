AI must remain safe, inclusive and human-centered – President Tokayev

He urged collective action to ensure that every country can benefit from AI and welcomed the launch of the UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance.

“We stand ready to actively contribute to this platform to help ensure that AI remains safe, inclusive and human-centered,” added the President.

Tokayev emphasized that ethical principles must keep pace with rapid technological change, highlighting the importance of fairness, accountability and individual rights.

On the national level, he underlined Kazakhstan’s strategic goal to become a fully digital power within three years. Around 90% of public services are already digitalized, supported by the country’s fastest-ever supercomputer. Large-scale integration of AI across across all sectors of economy and public services is underway.

Tokayev added that digital progress must go hand in hand with professional education to protect jobs, stressing the need to elevate and valorize technical professions.

