Al-Farabi Kazakh National University to open its branch in Türkiye

“Today, in Gaziantep province, which was struck by the February 6, 2023 earthquake, a ceremony was held to inaugurate a new school built by Kazakhstan This is a vivid manifestation of the support and sincere attitude of the Kazakh people toward Türkiye. It should be noted that within the framework of the visit, relevant ministries signed a memorandum on opening two schools of the Maarif Foundation in Astana and Almaty. I am confident these institutions will become fundamental educational centers, educating a new intellectual generation,” said the President of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State also hailed the two countries’ successful cooperation in higher education.

"Currently, about 14,000 Kazakhstani citizens are studying in Türkiye, while around 260 Turkish students are obtaining education in our universities. Soon, a branch of Türkiye’s Gazi University will open at the Pedagogical University in Shymkent. In the future, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University plans to open a branch in Türkiye. We will continue these good initiatives and strengthen our ties in education, medicine, and tourism,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

As it was previously reported, the President of Türkiye arrived in Astana on Wednesday, May 13, for a state visit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held narrow-format talks.

Tokayev and Erdoğan signed the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Declaration on Eternal Friendship and Expanded Strategic Partnership.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was awarded the Kazakh order Qoja Ahmet Yassaui.

At the 6th meeting of the Kazakh-Turkish Strategic Cooperation Council, the two sides confirmed their intention to raise mutual trade turnover to $15 billion.

Special attention was given to agricultural cooperation. In 2025, trade in agricultural products grew by more than 25%, reaching nearly $360 million.

Later, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan participated via a videoconference in the opening ceremony of the Khoja Ahmed Yassawi School in Türkiye.

Members of official delegations of Kazakhstan and Türkiye exchanged interstate, intergovernmental, and interdepartmental documents.