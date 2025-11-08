467 candidates registered for parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan

According to the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of the Kyrgyz Republic, a total of 467 candidates have been registered: 276 men and 191 women. The election campaign will officially start on November 10.

The early elections to the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament of Kyrgyzstan) are scheduled for Sunday, November 30, 2025.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan completed nomination process for parliamentary elections.

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan had accredited 29 international parliamentary election observers as of October 28. On November 3, the number of foreign observers increased to 127.

Kyrk Uuz political party dropped out of the snap parliamentary race.

On September 25, 2025 the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan approved the self-dissolution of the Parliament.

On September 30, President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree to hold snap parliamentary elections on November 30.

As of October 1, 2025, the number of voters in Kyrgyzstan made 4 million 287 thousand.

The number of polling stations abroad is set to reach 100. In Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz citizens will be able to cast their votes at seven polling stations in Astana, Almaty (2 polling stations), Atyrau, Karaganda, Shymkent, and Taraz.