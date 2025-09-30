EN
    Kyrgyz president signs decree to set parliamentary elections for November 30

    09:09, 30 September 2025

    Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov signed the Decree to set the parliamentary elections, Kabar reports.

    Sadyr Zhaparov
    Photo credit: Kabar

    According to the Decree, in accordance with paragraph 2 of Part 2 of Article 70, Part 2 of Article 84 of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, and Part 6 of Article 59 of the Constitutional Law of the Kyrgyz Republic "On Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic," it is decreed:

    To schedule early elections of deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic for Sunday, November 30, 2025.

    Earlier, it was reported that Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan approved self-dissolution of parliament.

    Kyrgyzstan Parliament Central Asia Politics
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
