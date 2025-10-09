Kyrgyzstan to open 100 polling stations abroad ahead of snap parliamentary elections

According to the CEC, currently there are 59 polling stations abroad, with 41 to be opened additionally.

In Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz citizens will be able to cast their votes at seven polling stations in Astana, Almaty (2 polling stations), Atyrau, Karaganda, Shymkent, and Taraz.

Chairman of the Central Election Commission Tynchtyk Shainazarov reminded that the upcoming parliamentary elections will be held under a new system, in accordance with amendments to the constitutional law on presidential and parliamentary elections. The country will be divided into 30 districts, each of which will elect three members of parliament.

In addition, remote voting will be implemented during the elections, enabling citizens to cast their votes at any polling station without bureaucratic obstacles, provided they are physically present.

Earlier it was reported that as of October 1, 2025, the number of voters in Kyrgyzstan made 4 million 287 thousand.