Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan approves self-dissolution of parliament

Deputy Ulan Primov explained the issue.

"The interval between two major political events – the presidential and parliamentary elections – is relatively short. To reinforce the political system and to ensure stability in the country, an initiative group consisting of 32 deputies is proposing that the parliament voluntarily resign,” he said.

As a result of the vote, 84 deputies backed the initiative group’s proposal to voluntarily dissolve the 7th convocation of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic.