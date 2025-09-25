EN
    Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan approves self-dissolution of parliament

    12:49, 25 September 2025

    The Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic made a decision on early dissolution of the parliament, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Kabar

    Deputy Ulan Primov explained the issue.

    "The interval between two major political events – the presidential and parliamentary elections – is relatively short. To reinforce the political system and to ensure stability in the country, an initiative group consisting of 32 deputies is proposing that the parliament voluntarily resign,” he said.

    As a result of the vote, 84 deputies backed the initiative group’s proposal to voluntarily dissolve the 7th convocation of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic.

