Kyrgyzstan increases number of foreign observers in parliamentary elections to 127

The CEC said it added another 54 observers, bringing the total number of foreign observers in the parliamentary elections to 127 as of November 2. Among those included to the list were observers from the Central Election Commissions of Azerbaijan, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia, Maldives, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kazakhstan, Türkiye’s Supreme Election Council, Venezuelan embassy in Astana, French embassy in Kyrgyzstan, EU officials in Kyrgyzstan, CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, and Russia’s Civic Chamber.

Earlier, it was reported the Central Commission on Elections and Referenda of the Kyrgyz Republic (CEC) unveiled a list of 29 international observers accredited for the early elections to the Jogorku Kenesh, including eight representatives of the CIS Observer Mission, 17 representatives of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, two employees from the Belarusian and Russian embassies in Kyrgyzstan, each. Later, the CEC added 44 more international observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR).