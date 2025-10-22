Parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan: One party drops out of race

An appropriate request was submitted by the party to the Central Election Commission on October 20.

“The Central Election Commission took note of the request from the Kyrk Uuz political party and annulled the registration of the party’s authorized representative for the elections, T. A. Kadyrkulov, as well as the financial representative, Zh. A. Dzhaparova, who were registered by a CEC decision dated October 3, 2025,” according to the official statement.

Earlier, it was reported that three political parties – Kyrg Uuz, Legalize, and Yntymak – applied for early parliamentary elections as per a multi-mandate electoral district.

On September 25, 2025 the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan approved the self-dissolution of the Parliament.

On September 30, President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree to hold snap parliamentary elections on November 30.

As of October 1, 2025, the number of voters in Kyrgyzstan made 4 million 287 thousand.

The number of polling stations abroad is set to reach 100. In Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz citizens will be able to cast their votes at seven polling stations in Astana, Almaty (2 polling stations), Atyrau, Karaganda, Shymkent, and Taraz.